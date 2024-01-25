Clash between two groups over Sardar Patel's statue in MP's Ujjain

Bhopal: A clash broke out between two communities after the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was pulled down by some persons in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday morning.

The people indulged in clashes belong to the Dalit and Patidar (Patel) communities residing side by side in the locality in Ujjain, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

As per the initial reports, people belonging to Dalit community were pressing for a statue of Dr. Ambedkar, while the Patidar community wanted a statue of Sardar Patel.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media that showed Patel's statue being pulled down after hitting it with a tractor. A youth on the driver's seat was seen furiously hitting at the statue repeatedly, while a large gathering of people were seen hailing for the act.

Heavy security has been deployed in the Makdone area, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, where the incident took place, police said.

As per the information, people from Dalit community wanted a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the site. The statue of Patel was installed at the site close to the Makdone bus stand late Wednesday night, sources told IANS.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nitesh Bhargav said security has been strengthened and the situation was under control. A prohibitory order has also been issued at the disputed site, and further investigation was underway.