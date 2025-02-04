Class 9 students failed to save AAP govt image says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi : Two days before the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a free-wheeling interaction with Delhi students and took potshots at the AAP government for allegedly holding back ‘weak’ Class 9 students from proceeding to next class to safeguard its image.

In a video featuring an interaction with a group of students, PM Modi shared the ‘dishonest practice’ of AAP government of 'punishing' the weak students by not promoting them to Class 10.

"I have heard that in Delhi, after the 9th class, children are not promoted to the next class. Only those children who are guaranteed to clear the next class exam are promoted because their results would be bad, and that would harm the reputation of the state government. This is a very dishonest practice," he said.

PM Modi, in the video released on social media, attacked the much-vaunted education model of the AAP government and raised questions about AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his team 'playing with the future' of students, only to mislead the world with its self-boasted world class education model.

The PM's 'expose' on the AAP government’s education policy coincides with Home Minister Amit Shah’s attack on the ruling party at an election rally in Jangpura on Monday.

HM Amit Shah lambasted the AAP government at a public rally, accusing it of indulging in a scam of Rs 1,300 crore in the name of building classrooms and urged the people to boot out both Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia whom he called corrupt ‘Bade miyan, chote miyan’.

Notably, the BJP, aiming to end the 27 years drought in the power corridors of the capital, has been vying to lure low-income and middle-class voters by unveiling ambitions plans for free education from KG to PG.