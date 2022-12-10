Cloud cover raises night temperatures in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Weather was cold and cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Met Department said on Saturday that rain in the plains and snowfall in scattered places are expected.

"Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at scattered places, mainly over higher reaches is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," a Department official said

Srinagar had 2.8, Pahalgam 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

In Ladakh region, Leh reported minus 4.8, while the minimum temperatures Drass and Kargil were not available.

Jammu had 13.2, Katra 12.2, Batote 4.6, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 4.8 as the minimum temperature.