Cloudburst in Dehradun: Sahastradhara reels as Tamsa river overflows, Tapkeshwar temple submerged

Sahastradhara cloudburst news: The toll is at two missing as of now and several shops, hotels, and commercial establishments were damaged in the cloudburst that occurred in the Sahastradhara area between Monday night and Tuesday morning. District administration officials claim the residents in the area were evacuated overnight. Officials claim those missing are safe and efforts are on to locate them.

“Roads have been blocked but we are sending our teams there to find out what the locals are saying. They are saying there was Cloudburst in Sahastradhara Dehradun. We are also checking out the details of that. We have had several houses getting damaged, some shops swept away. But no death or loss of life so far has been reported,” district disaster management officer Rishabh Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Heavy debris was seen in the city’s main market, Badli Chowk, where several buildings and two small hotels were damaged. SDRF and fire department deliverance brigades couldn't pierce some of the worst- hit areas as roads leading to them remained blocked. People in the state have been asked to remain redundant watchful and those living near strands have been asked to stay on the alert. The Tamsa, Tons, and Song rivers are flowing above danger mark. Maldevta approach bridge was washed away overnight, snapping the area.

Large-scale damage has been caused in Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple flood complex as debris and rubble was seen covering most of the temple compound and chairs and other material was swept away. Dehradun schools closed cloudburst for the day and a red alert was declared till 9 a.m. Authorities have asked people living close to riverbanks to be on alert.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and assured him of all central assistance. Both leaders said the Union Government stands with Uttarakhand in these testing times.