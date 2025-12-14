Bandi Sanjay felicitates BJP-backed winning sarpanches, offers support

Hyderabad: Ridinghigh on the electoral dividends in the panchayat polls across the state and in the Karimnagar parliament segment, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared that villages led by BJP Sarpanches will witness rapid development, setting an example that would leave Congress and BRS Sarpanches “ashamed” of their own affiliations. Addressing a gathering of newly elected BJP-backed Sarpanches and Deputy Sarpanches in his constituency on Saturday, the Minister emphasised that the BJP’s commitment to grassroots progress will make rival leaders envious of the transformation.

Bandi Sanjay felicitated the victorious Sarpanches with shawls, describing them as “heroes” who had defeated Congress and BRS candidates despite the BJP not being in power in the state. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting that village development works have stalled due to a lack of funds from the state government. “There isn’t even money to move a shovelful of earth,” he remarked, assuring BJP Sarpanches that he would extend full support through MPLADS, CSR contributions, and central government schemes.

In a significant announcement, the Minister invited Sarpanches from Congress and BRS to join the BJP by the 18th of this month, promising complete cooperation in developing their villages if they switch allegiance. He made it clear that after the deadline, no further admissions would be considered, even if leaders expressed willingness to join.

Bandi Sanjay also highlighted growing public resentment against the Congress government, predicting that ZPTC and MPTC elections could be announced soon to counter this discontent. He urged BJP workers and elected representatives to prepare strategies for victory in upcoming phases of the Panchayat elections, aiming to secure the maximum number of Sarpanch seats.

The event was attended by Karimnagar BJP president Gangadi Krishnareddy, Sircilla district president Reddaboini Gopi, BJP leader Chennamaneni Vikas Rao, and several others, marking a show of strength and unity within the party ranks.