CM Arvind Kejriwal not being invited for the inauguration of the new metro line extremely disappointing: AAP

New Delhi: On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a gift to the people of Delhi. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Dwarka Sector-21 Airport Express Line, which connects the national capital's Dwarka Airport Line to Dwarka Sector 25, on Sunday. On not sending an invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the event, AAP leaders publicly expressed their displeasure and attacked fiercely.

Priyanka Kakkar, National Chief Spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, wrote in a post, "The Delhi government bears 50% of the DMRC expenses." However, not inviting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the inauguration program by the Prime Minister shows the small thinking of the Central Government.PM Modi ji does "I, Me, and Myself" politics, which is why an invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent. She went on to say that 'Dilli Dilwalon Ki Hai' which is why PM Modi is unable to win the hearts of the people of Delhi because Modi ji's heart is small and the people of Delhi don't like low-level politics.

On the other hand, during a press conference at the party head office in Delhi AAP leader Atishi also expressed disappointment at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to invite the Delhi CM to the inauguration of the Delhi Metro. She further highlighted that the Delhi Metro is a joint venture of the Central and Delhi governments, and both invest 50–50% in it. She questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) , often claimed to be the world's largest party after the G-20 summit. Then why a top leader and leader of the BJP could invite the Chief Minister for the inauguration of a two-kilometer metro line, despite being among the world's top leaders.

Atishi further said, "I would like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is the Prime Minister of the country, and he should rise above party lines. He is the guardian of state governments and not just the Prime Minister of the BJP. In such cases, not inviting the Chief Minister for institutions like DMRC, where the Delhi government has also invested funds, reflects a very narrow-minded approach."

She urged the Prime Minister that Delhi is the capital of the country. If we want to develop Delhi, then the central government and the Delhi government must work together. She stated that the Delhi government is ready to work closely with the central government, but it is the responsibility of a guardian to involve the Delhi government in decision-making, as going alone for inaugurations doesn't uphold the dignity of the Prime Minister's office.