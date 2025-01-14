CM Atishi fails to submit poll papers

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Atishi could not file her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Monday, an Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

Accompanied by senior party leader Manish Sisodia, the chief minister held a roadshow after paying obeisance at a gurudwara in Giri Nagar and then proceeded towards the office of the district election officer to file her nomination.

However, as the roadshow got delayed, she went to the Election Commission office to join AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for a meeting with officials at 3 pm without filing the nomination papers.

Sharing her plans earlier in the day, Chief Minister Atishi posted on X, "I am going to file my nomination today. I will visit the Kalkaji Temple to take the blessings of Kalka Mai. After praying at the Giri Nagar Gurudwara, I will begin the nomination rally. Over the last five years, I have received immense love from my Kalkaji family. I am confident their blessings will continue to guide me."

CM Atishi faces competition in Kalkaji from BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba.

The elections for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8.

Atishi has raised over Rs 19 lakh in online donations within 24 hours of launching a crowdfunding campaign to contest the assembly elections scheduled next month. Atishi has set a goal of garnering Rs 40 lakh as her election campaign fund.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the incredible response to my crowdfunding campaign on Day 1. This huge success is a reflection of people's unwavering faith in the Aam Aadmi Party's clean, honest, and transformative politics. Do keep the momentum going by spreading the word!" the Chief Minister wrote on X.

"People donated money to support Aam Admi Party's honest politics. We don't take money from big businessmen for elections. AAP government works for the common people. For my election from Kalkaji, I am launching a crowdfunding campaign for Rs 40 lakh, which I need for the election. People can donate any amount they want," she said.

"As a young, educated woman, your belief and donations have enabled me to imagine a career in politics - a path I couldn't have walked alone. Now, as we face another election campaign, I need your support once again. Please contribute to my crowdfunding campaign," she said.