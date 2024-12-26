CM Atishi inaugurates flyover

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday inaugurated a six-lane flyover con-necting Apsara Border to Anand Vihar in eastern part of the city and said that around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited everyday. Atishi said when people will be able to skip three red lights with this flyover.

"Today, I am very happy to inaugurate this flyover. Since the last two years, I have been continuously overseeing the project. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi," she said. "When people go from this flyover, they will skip three red lights and save travel time of around 12 minutes.

Around 1.5 lakh people will benefit from this flyover everyday," the CM said around 40,300 li-ters of petrol and diesel will be saved everyday. This will also reduce carbon emissions, which is equivalent to the air-cleaning capacity of around 5,900 trees, she said.

"The estimated cost of the Anand Vihar flyover was Rs 372 crore.

Had it been another government, the cost would have multiplied but with the honest government of Delhi, this flyover was completed for Rs 347 crore, saving Rs 25 crore,” the CM claimed.

It will also save 30,000 hours of manpower daily, reduce carbon dioxide emis-sions by 1.5 tons, save over 40,000 liters of fuel daily, and save 138 crore an-nually for the public, she said.