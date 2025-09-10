Live
CM congratulates Radhakrishnan
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on his victory in the vice-presidential election, and said that his rich administrative experience will strengthen the functioning of Parliament.
NDA candidate Radhakrishnan won the vice-presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, Returning Officer P C Mody said.
Taking to X, Majhi said: “Congratulations to Shri @CPRGuv Ji on being elected as the Vice-President of Bharat.
Your vast public life, rich administrative experience and deep commitment to democratic values will strengthen the dignity and functioning of our Parliament. Wishing you success in serving the nation in this esteemed office.”