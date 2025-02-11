CM Dhami takes holy dip in Sangam, pledges grand Ardh Kumbh 2027 in Haridwar

Mahakumbh Nagar: A grand display of faith is unfolding in Mahakumbh Nagar, attracting devotees from all over India and beyond. On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his family, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, offering prayers to Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

He referred to this event as a "religious Mahaparva," highlighting the profound significance of the sacred bath. Dhami also discussed preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, stating that planning is already underway to ensure it is as historic and well-organised as the one in Prayagraj.

He assured that every possible facility would be provided to create a grand and divine experience for the devotees. During the ritual, Dhami’s family-oriented side shone through as he shared lighthearted moments with a child amidst the waves of the Sangam.

After his holy dip, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude, describing it as a great fortune to participate in this sacred act of faith. "Prayagraj is the epicentre of devotion for millions around the world. Being here fills the heart with immense peace and energy," he remarked.

Dhami also sought blessings from revered saints and seers, present at the Mahakumbh, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping society’s direction. "We draw inspiration from their wisdom and move forward with their blessings," he stated.