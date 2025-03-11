CM Fadnavis warns stern action against illegal use of loudspeakers in places of worship

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that stern action will be taken against the illegal use of loudspeakers in places of worship.

He was responding to a discussion on a calling attention motion moved by BJP legislator Devayani Pharande and others.

The Chief Minister said that as per the Supreme Court order, permission should be taken before the installation of loudspeakers at places of worship.

Loudspeakers need to be turned off between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., he said.

"There should be a noise limit of 55 decibels during the day and 44 decibels at night between 6 am and 10 pm. According to the law, if the loudspeakers are operated at more decibels, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has been given the power to take action against them by the central law. There is currently a provision in the law that the police should take note of this and inform the Pollution Control Board. However, this does not seem to be being followed at present," he added.

CM Fadnavis further said that from now on, no one will be given permission to use loudspeakers in general as they will have to be used for a fixed period.

"After that, if the concerned person wants to use loudspeakers again, they would have to get permission from the police again. Wherever the noise limit is violated, permission will not be given again. Also, the loudspeakers will be confiscated. It will be the responsibility of the police inspector from the concerned police stations to see the rules are followed strictly," he added.

"A police inspector should go to every place of worship and check whether permission has been obtained for the use of loudspeakers. If the decibel level of the loudspeakers exceeds the noise limit, the first step should be to inform the Pollution Control Board and the second step should be to not grant permission again," he said.

According to the present law, the police do not have adequate powers as the pollution control board, he said.

He added that the government is contemplating bringing changes in the prevailing rules after which effective action can be taken against the illegal use of loudspeakers.

"The state government will request the Centre to amend the rules," he added.







