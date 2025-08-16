CM Hoists National Flag: Haryana to play key role in Viksit Bharat sankalp says Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Rohtak on Friday, unfurling the tricolour and calling on citizens to turn Atmanirbhar Bharat into a ‘Jan Andolan’ (people’s movement).

Extending greetings on the 79th Independence Day, Saini noted that India has risen to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi must now aspire to claim the top position. This goal, he stressed, can be realised only by turning the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision into a nationwide movement.

He urged people to adopt the spirit of Vocal for Local and Local for Global, encouraging industrialists, investors, scientists, and technicians to harness their skills in the service of national self-reliance.

The Chief Minister inspected the parade, took the salute, and paid homage to martyrs at the Shaheedi Smarak. Families of freedom fighters were also honoured during the ceremony, which drew a large gathering of residents and officers.

He shared that the present state government has increased the pension for freedom fighters and their widows to Rs. 40,000 per month, enhanced ex-gratia for war martyrs’ families to Rs 1 crore, and provided government jobs to 410 dependents.

Breaking colonial shackles

The Chief Minister hailed the repeal of three colonial-era criminal laws after 70 years, noting these were designed to punish and control Indians. Outdated provisions have been removed, reflecting a modern legal framework. He cited recent military operations, including Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, as evidence of India’s indigenous technological and military strength, saluting the valour of the armed forces.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp

Saini said Haryana would play a key role in achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Haryana remains a leader in foodgrain contribution, manufacturing every second car on Indian roads and 52 percent of the country’s tractors.

Transparency and reform

Highlighting his government’s tenure, the Chief Minister said Haryana has freed citizens from discriminatory systems, rooted out corruption, and adopted a new e-governance model linking schemes to the Parivar Pehchan Patra. Over 100 government services have been digitised, ensuring transparency. The state is known nationally for merit-based recruitment, online transfers, educated panchayats, and the Antyodaya mission.

Farmer welfare at the core

The Chief Minister said that all crops are now procured at MSP, with Rs. 1.48 lakh crore transferred directly to 12 lakh farmers. Compensation worth Rs. 15,465 crore has been paid for crop losses in 10.5 years. The British-era abiyaana levy has been abolished, and the Agriculture Land Lease Act introduced to rebuild trust between landlords and tenant farmers. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, nearly Rs. 7,000 crore has been credited directly to farmers’ accounts.

Social Justice and Welfare

The Chief Minister while highlighting the measures taken for social justices and welfare said that bifurcating SC reservation to benefit the most deprived, raising the OBC creamy layer income limit to Rs. 8 lakh, granting OBC-B reservation in panchayats and urban local bodies, allotting land in 1700 villages to the Prajapati community, providing Vivah Shagun of up to Rs. 71,000 under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, and constructing houses for the poor under PMAY and the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana are some of the key initiatives taken for social welfare. Besides this, he said that social security pensions have been raised to Rs. 3,000 per month, with benefits extended to 10 new disability categories, he said.

Healthcare expansion

The Chief Minister said that under the Ayushman Bharat–Chirayu scheme, free treatment has been provided to 22 lakh beneficiaries. Free dialysis is available for kidney patients in all government hospitals and medical colleges. Every district will have a medical college; 15 are functional and 9 are under construction.

Women’s empowerment

The Chief Minister said that initiatives include the Lado Sakhi scheme, training women in drone operations, allotting one-third of ration depots to women, operating Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens and Vita outlets through women, and ensuring 50 percent representation in panchayati raj institutions. Thirty of the 80 new colleges opened in the state are for girls, who receive free education up to post-graduation, he said.

Haryana redefining prosperity

The Chief Minister said the last decade has been marked by inclusive growth, harmony, tolerance, and transformative changes that have made life simpler, safer, and more convenient. He assured that Haryana’s future will also stand as an example of development, progress, and prosperity. On this sacred occasion, let us pledge to work tirelessly, guided by our great cultural traditions and high moral values, to build a Developed India and a Developed Haryana, he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi hoisted the National Flag at his official residence in Chandigarh to mark the 79th Independence Day.