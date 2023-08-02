CM inspects construction of new residence in Mysuru

Mysuru: Siddaramaiah visited the under construction site of his new three-storied house on Vishwa Manava Road in Kuvempu Nagar in the city on Monday. The CM, who hails from Mysuru , took the opportunity to inspect the progress of the ongoing construction and provided advice to the engineer overseeing the project. Notably, this visit comes just after Siddaramaiah attended the death anniversary of his late elder son, Rakesh. Following the solemn occasion, the Chief Minister headed directly from his farmhouse to the building site accompanied by the engineer. Despite owning a house in his hometown Siddaramana Hundi, Siddaramaiah had been staying at a friend’s house during his visits to Mysuru , as he did not own a residence in the city before this house. He currently possesses a farm house near T Katur on HD Kote Road.

The construction of the new house in Mysore city is expected to be completed within the next five to six months, providing Siddaramaiah a residence in his home district. This development signifies a significant milestone for the Chief Minister as he establishes a permanent residence in the city he represents. The new house’s location on Vishwa Manava Road in Kuvempu Nagar is set to become a prominent landmark in city , reflecting the stature of the Chief Minister’s position in the state.

Residents of the city eagerly await the completion of this project, which will further strengthen the CM’s ties to Mysuru. As the construction progresses, the public is curious to witness the final outcome of the house and witness the Chief Minister settling into his new abode in the near future.

Government may take up fresh probe into Soujanya

murder case

Mangaluru

The case of rape and murder of Soujanya which has been mired in mystery for nearly a decade can be reopened and reinvestigated said Chief Minister S Siddaramiah. Interacting with the press and media on his arrival at the Mangaluru International Airport at Bajpe near here on Tuesday Siddaramiah said the case is being investigated in CBI court. But the victim’s parents and activists of various organizations have demanded a reinvestigation of the case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that this will be considered.

3 arrested for gang-raping

college student

Bengaluru

Three persons, including a dance teacher, were arrested on charges of gang-raping a college student in Kodigehalli police station limits in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.The arrested persons were identified as Andy George, a dance teacher in a private school, Santhosh and Shashi. According to police, Andy befriended the victim, a college student through social media. He recorded their private moments and started threatening her.