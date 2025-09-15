Live
CM launches ‘Zero Accident Day’
Keonjhar: In a bid to create awareness among people about road safety, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched the ‘Zero Accident Day’ campaign in Keonjhar, his native district. Organised by the Commerce and Transport department, the initiative seeks to make Odisha an accident-free State. “Safety is a collective duty of every individual, it is not just the government’s responsibility,” Majhi said while flagging off the campaign in all 13 blocks of Keonjhar district. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring road safety, particularly in mining belts like Keonjhar, where hundreds of heavy vehicles ply everyday, transporting minerals.
With support from IIT-Madras, the 14-day programme will provide guidance on preventing accidents and promoting road safety in the district.