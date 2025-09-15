CM Majhi sets aim to make Odisha the manufacturing hub of India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Monday that the state government is focusing on the production of high-value products to transform the state into the manufacturing hub of India.

While attending a foundation stone-laying programme, CM Majhi said, "When Odisha attracts some investment, then the confidence of industries in Odisha also increases. Investors' trust in the Odisha government's policies and commitment for the establishment of industry is steadily increasing."

"We are attracting investors towards the production of various high-value products to transform Odisha into the manufacturing hub of Eastern India. We are now producing goods that can compete in the global market by moving up the manufacturing value chain," he added.

The foundation stone for 27 industries across 12 districts of the state was laid during the event held at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Convention Centre here on Monday.

As per the official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Majhi announced on the occasion that an investment of more than Rs 25,000 crore is being made for the implementation of 27 projects, and this is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 52,000 youths.

"Our (BJP) government has assumed power in Odisha for just 15 months. In this short span of time, our government has approved 260 industrial projects which are expected to bring in an investment of Rs 5.6 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for 3.6 lakh people. We also laid the foundation stone for 84 industrial projects during this period. Through this, more than Rs 2 lakh crore of investment has been made in Odisha, and around 1.64 lakh employment opportunities have been created," the Chief Minister added.

Assuring the industrialists at the event, CM Majhi said that along with necessary policies, the state government is also offering industry-specific special incentives for the establishment of industries in Odisha.

"Bureaucratic hurdles in the government system have been removed. In the journey of establishment of industries, we are always ready to extend a helping hand to industrialists. Our government is prepared to resolve any issues faced by industrialists and provide necessary support whenever required," he added.

He also urged the industries and their owners to plant saplings in their respective areas to make "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" initiative a huge success.