CM Majhi thanks PM for attending PBD event

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the three-day 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Bhubaneswar. Majhi said PM Modi’s presence in the mega event has made the event successful and special.

“Your gracious presence on ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ has made this event even more successful and special. Your guidance has infused new hope and enthusiasm in the minds of all the NRIs present here and inspired them to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’. I personally thank you for this,” Majhi wrote on his ‘X’ handle. Modi on Thursday formally inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention held for the first time in Odisha. Around 5,000 delegates from different corners of the world have been attending the three-day grand convention.

“Today, on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, I attended the PBD programme in Bhubaneswar. It is commendable how Odisha is emerging as a vibrant destination for such global events,” said Modi, impressed with the successful hosting of the convention. While addressing the Indian diaspora guests at the convention on Thursday, Modi said, “The land of Odisha, where you have gathered today, is also a reflection of India’s rich heritage. In Odisha, at every step, we come across our heritage.”

The Prime Minister also remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train designed for Indian diaspora.