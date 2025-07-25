CM Majhi vows to make Odisha textile powerhouse of India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday hailed the successful organisation of ODISHA TEX 2025, eastern India’s largest textile and apparel industry event, as a historic moment for the state’s industrial landscape.

While inaugurating the event in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi announced that Odisha is going to be the textile hub of Eastern India. He further announced the formation of a dedicated Task Force within the Industries Department and assured investors of fast-track implementation and full government support.

CM Majhi emphasised Odisha’s ambitious vision to create over one lakh jobs in textiles and apparel sector by 2030, while expanding new textile clusters in Balangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Cuttack.

"Odisha TEX 2025 is not just an event; it is a declaration that Odisha is ready to lead Eastern India’s textile revolution," CM Majhi said.

"With world-class infrastructure, progressive policies, and a skilled workforce, we are creating unmatched opportunities for investors and livelihoods for our people.”

The Chief Minister informed that a total of 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event, attracting investment proposals worth Rs 7,808 crore.

These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 53,300 people across the state.

"This is not merely a summit, but a strategic step toward transforming Odisha into the textile capital of eastern India," CM Majhi stated.

"The enthusiasm shown by investors from across the country and the scale of commitments made here reaffirm our vision for a robust, industry-led economy."

He further announced that the state government will establish five textile parks within the next year, aimed at fostering regional development, boosting exports, and supporting skilled employment.

Majhi announced that the employment cost subsidies under Odisha Technical Textile and Apparel Policy 2022 will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per month per male workers and from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month per female worker.

Chief Minister also announced that Odisha Tex will be an annual event portraying Odisha’s rich handloom legacy & the state foray into modern Textiles, Apparel & Technical Textiles Ecosystem.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives, CM Majhi urged citizens and government employees to promote and wear Odisha-made garments at least once a week.

"This symbolic gesture can drive awareness and demand for our local textile products and help revive Odisha’s traditional weaving heritage," he added.

The conclave, attended by national and international textile players, is expected to position Odisha at the forefront of India's textile growth story.

A statement mention that more than 160 companies actively participated in the summit. Together, they represent the full spectrum of India’s textile value chain from yarn and fabrics to finished garments and technical textiles.

Two state-of-the-art Textile and Footwear Parks with plug-and-play facilities for global-standard manufacturing units were launched on the occasion.

Modern Workers’ Hostels have been introduced to enhance industrial stability. Similarly, the state government signed MoUs for Skill Development, enabling youth especially women to gain expertise in automated garmenting, textile machinery, and wearable technologies.



