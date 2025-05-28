CM meets Rajnath, discusses security

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the State’s strategic importance on the eastern border of the country. Majhi, who is on a four-day tour to the national capital, sought Singh’s support and commitment towards strengthening national security.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “I paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Union Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji in New Delhi. On this occasion, I discussed various aspects related to the security and development of the country and the State with the Union Minister.”

“Had a productive meeting with Hon’ble Union Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji in New Delhi. Discussed key issues related to defence infrastructure and #Odisha’s strategic importance. Grateful for his support and commitment to strengthening national security,” Majhi said in the social media post.

Odisha has a coastline of about 480 km and the State is home to some defence establishments, including the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island in Bhadrak. These two places are used for launching missiles for which Odisha becomes a strategic point in the country, a Home department official said.

As part of its measures against terrorism, the State government, in coordination with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and marine police, continued to keep a vigil on suspected activities on the coast as there is a possibility of intrusion through the sea route, he added.