CM Mohan Charan Majhi leads Yoga Day celebration

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day in the State on Friday.

For the first time after the BJP formed the government in Odisha, the day was celebrated across the State in a big way on Friday morning to highlight the importance of the ancient practice of yoga.

The Chief Minister led the main event at Kalinga Stadium here. He performed yoga and addressed the huge gathering of students, officials and other individuals. Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena also participated in the event.

Majhi said the yoga day is being celebrated across the State and the government has sent deputy chief ministers and ministers to participate in the celebration as chief guests in different places of the State. Besides, MPs, MLAs and senior government officials also participated in such events in their respective areas, he said. Majhi said yoga will help the new government to remain healthy and mentally fit.

Majhi stated that everyone is living under serious stress in this modern era. “This stress can be reduced by keeping a balance and coordination between the body and mind through the practice of yoga. A healthy society can also be built through yoga.

We can achieve a healthy and beautiful life by including yoga in our daily routine,” added Majhi. He urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily routine.

The Chief Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as due to his efforts, the United Nations recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

The BJP government has organised similar programmes at blocks, subdivisions and districts headquarters across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo participated in the yoga event at Kasturba School field at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, while Prabhati Parida, another Deputy CM, joined the programme at Konark.