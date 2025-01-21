Live
CM Mohan Charan Majhi orders opening of 20 cyber police stations
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered the opening of 20 more cyber police stations and the recruitment of more traffic personnel in the State, an official said on Monday. Majhi issued such directions while reviewing the prevailing law and order situation in the State on Sunday night, he said With an increase in the number of cases of cyber crimes in which many people were duped, the State needs to have one cyber police station in each district, the Chief Minister said during the meeting. In 2024, about 2,633 cyber crime cases were registered across the State.
“There are 14 cyber police stations in the State, but the number is not sufficient to deal with the emerging crimes. The Chief Minister has ordered the opening of 20 more cyber police stations. He stressed on effective operation of police stations across the State,” a CMO release said. Majhi also directed the police department to start the process of creating 2,000 new posts under the traffic police to deal with the rising road accidents. Noting that strengthening the traffic management system is the need of the hour, the Chief Minister asked the department to fill up the new posts in a timely and transparent manner, the official said.
Majhi also focused on the “challenges arising out of the ganja cultivation in hilly and inaccessible areas” of the State. He asked the police department to take “strong measures to prevent ganja cultivation and smuggling” in the State. Majhi also asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionrate to intensify night patrolling and law enforcement system in the cities. The Chief Minister directed the DGP to pay special attention to the law and order situation in the Maoist-hit districts.
He also thanked the Odisha Police for their “splendid” job during the recent important events like cyclone relief efforts, DG and IG conference, Navy Day in Puri and the 18th ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ in Bhubaneswar.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, DGP Y B Khurania and Home Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo.