Live
- Worldwide cyber failures disrupt operations at Zurich Airport
- Jio becomes largest operator globally in terms of data traffic
- Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops
- Reliance Retail Ventures posts revenue of Rs 75,615 crore in Q1 FY25
- Extensive Checks on Drugs and Narcotics Conducted in Nagarkurnool District
- Indian UHNIs have potential to triple philanthropic contributions to Rs 75,500 cr annually: AIP-BCG report
- Mamata Banerjee approaches division bench against Calcutta HC order on Governor's defamation suit
- CM Mohan Yadav hopeful of positive outcome from Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur
- South Korean Science Minister nominee vows to renovate R&D system
- India's financial sector is sound and resilient: RBI Governor
Just In
CM Mohan Yadav hopeful of positive outcome from Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed hope that the Regional Industry Conclave, to be held in Jabalpur, will have a positive outcome.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday expressed hope that the Regional Industry Conclave, to be held in Jabalpur, will have a positive outcome.
The second round of the Conclave is scheduled to be held in Jabalpur on Saturday, which is expected to be attended by several business houses and investors.
"I am hopeful that the conclave will have a positive outcome, and we will be able to convince business houses to invest in Madhya Pradesh. Our policies are made to attract investors in different sectors," CM Yadav said.
Jabalpur's Conclave is part of a series of meetings in different cities that will be held, some of them outside the state. For instance, one such meeting was held in Mumbai last week and CM Yadav attended that meeting.
Earlier, the Conclave was held in Ujjain in the first week of March, and according to the state government's claim, proposals for investment of more than Rs 75,000 crore were received from various business houses.
CM Yadav said that there were enormous opportunities for investors in sectors like health, education, and small and medium industries in the state.
"Our team is working to take Madhya Pradesh to a new height and investment is crucial to make it happen," CM Yadav added.