CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on Wednesday on the completion of one year of his government.

The BJP government in the state will organise a fortnight-long programme called 'Jan Kalyan Parv' to highlight the development works undertaken in the past year.

Chief Minister Yadav has directed district administration to organise camps in blocks and gram panchayats to highlight the government's achievements.

"The officers will meet people and make them aware of the state government's welfare schemes and ensure that those eligible get the benefits," Chief Minister Yadav said.

He has also asked his cabinet ministers and MLAs to organise programmes in their respective Assembly constituencies.

During this 'Jan Seva Parv', the ministers and MLAs will ensure that public welfare schemes reach every ward and village.

People have benefitted from the state government's 56 welfare schemes launched during the past year, Chief Minister Yadav said.

Notably, after the resounding victory in the state Assembly election held on November 17, 2023, BJP's central leadership replaced former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mohan Yadav.

Three-time BJP MLA from temple town Ujjain, Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023.

Chouhan, elected as Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, is the Union Agriculture Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

The BJP secured victory in Madhya Pradesh by claiming 163 seats out of the 230-member Assembly. While Congress reduced to 66 against 114, it had won in the 2018 Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, CM Yadav met Prime Minister Modi at Parliament House and briefed him on the various welfare schemes being implemented in the state and sought his guidance.

Meanwhile, he also sought PM Modi's blessings upon completion of the year tenure of his government in Madhya Pradesh.