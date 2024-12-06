CM Mohan Yadav's surprise night inspection of cancer hospital

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital and Research Center (JNHRC) in Bhopal, said officials on Friday.

The CM went to the hospital late Thursday night where he interacted with several cancer patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about their health. He also inspected the medical services being provided to patients.

He spoke with patients who have come from different parts of the state for treatment at the hospital. Among the patients he interacted with were Pawan Kumar Jain, Roop Singh, Ramkaran Kushwaha, Sanat Kumar, Kalavati and Mukesh Kalam.

A press statement issued by the office of the Chief Minister mentioned that CM Yadav during the inspection said the state government would pay the expenses for the treatment of a patient named Tara Pandey.

Pandey from Sidhi district belongs to the economically weaker section. The CM also instructed the doctors to complete the process regarding the necessary assistance amount.

CM Yadav said the state government will provide financial assistance to cancer patients categorised under the economically weaker section (EWS). He asked the JNHRC staff to fulfil the process for availing the financial assistance for the patients belonging to the EWS category from the government.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to providing better treatment to patients suffering from cancer or other serious diseases. "The government has been sensitive and has provided all facilities for better treatment to the citizens. If necessary, arrangements have also been made to send serious patients to big medical institutions by air ambulance."

He also instructed medical staff to avail of Air Ambulance services to shift critical cancer patients to other hospitals, if needed. The state government has launched an air ambulance service to airlift critically ill patients and injured persons to the hospitals.

Under the air ambulance service, helicopters are deployed in all the districts of the state and with specialised doctors, and paramedics. It is equipped with ICU facilities to attend to critically ill and injured persons.

"The state government is committed to providing better health services to the patients. Not a single patient should left deprived of treatment due to lack of money. The state government will bear the medical expenses of poor families," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has made arrangements for free testing and medicines in government hospitals. By providing Ayushman cards in the state, citizens are being provided facilities for the treatment of various diseases.

Bhopal-based Jawaharlal Nehru Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is the state's largest oncology care hospital.