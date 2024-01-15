Live
- Bandi flays BRS for conspiring to collapse state govt
- Karimnagar: Festive fervour marks grand celebrations
- Sugunendra Thirtha to ascend paryaya peetam on 18
- KTR extends aid to slain party worker’s family
- Entrepreneurship ecosystems: Fuelling innovation in higher education
- TalentSprint announces 6th cohort of its Women Engineers Programme
- Microsoft testing way to automatically launch its Copilot AI in Windows 11
- Saree trends for festive season
- Makar Sankranti 2024: 10 Traditional Foods to Delight Your Taste Buds
- OpenAI Plans to Integrate Speech, Images, and Videos into GPT: Sam Altman
Just In
CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 327 transformed schools
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 327 transformed schools spread across six districts of Odisha.The transformed...
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 327 transformed schools spread across six districts of Odisha.
The transformed schools are provided with smart classrooms, computers and laboratories with latest equipment, and above all an ideal environment for students for learning.
As many as 35 schools in Malkangiri, 76 in Balasore, 28 in Gajapati, 63 in Dhenkanal, 45 in Keonjhar and 80 in Cuttack have been transformed under 5T (transformational) Initiative of Odisha government.
Official sources said a total 1,794 schools across the State will be covered in the 4th phase of the transformation programme. In earlier phases, 6,883 schools have undergone developmental changes.
“The State government has taken up transformation of schools, colleges, tourist places, temples, mutts and hospitals as part of the government’s efforts to build a strong Odisha,” Naveen said after inaugurating the schools through virtual mode.