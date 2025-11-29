CM presents Rs 17K cr supplementary budget

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented Rs 17,440 crore supplementary budget for the 2025-26 financial year (FY’26) in the Assembly to support ongoing schemes in food security, health, education and urban infrastructure. Majhi, who is also in charge of the Finance department, said the supplementary budget was placed in the House, keeping in view the needs and expectations of the people.

While the main budget for the 2025-26 fiscal has an outlay of Rs 2.90 lakh crore, the supplementary budget will fund “ongoing schemes in food security, health, education, social security and urban infrastructure”, a statement said. “This budget aims at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the State, mainly through reallocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources,” he said.

The Chief Minister explained that the additional requirement of funds is to complete the important ongoing projects. The allocations of Rs 17,440 crore are made under different heads like administrative expenditure (Rs 3,389 crore), programme expenditure (Rs 13,716 crore), disaster response funds (Rs 171 crore) and transfers from State (Rs 164 crore).

The major allocations of Rs 4,329 crore were made for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, Rs 2,000 crore for School and Mass Education, Rs 1,422 crore for Finance and Rs 1,152 crore for Health and Family Welfare. Other allocations include Rs 900 crore for Works department, Rs 858 crore for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Rs 807 crore for Mission Shakti, and Rs 751 crore for Women and Child Development.

According to the statement, the government noted that the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure, 2025-26, complies with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management. “With this supplementary budget, it is projected to maintain revenue surplus, contain fiscal deficit around 3 per cent of GSDP and maintain the debt-GSDP ratio at the year-end within the mandated level of 25 per cent,” it said.

Till October 2025, there is a revenue surplus of 1.3 per cent, the debt to GSDP ratio at 11.9 per cent and the interest payment to revenue receipt ratio at 2.2 per cent.

The capital outlay for the 2025-26 year will exceed 6 per cent of GSDP, including the Supplementary provision, it said, adding that this will help in boosting the economic growth and at the same time enable the State to carry forward different developmental and welfare programmes.