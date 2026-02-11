CM prioritises swift access to hospital care

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the State government aims to reduce the mortality rate by ensuring patients reach hospitals in the shortest possible time, and continuous efforts are underway to strengthen ambulance services across the State to achieve this goal.

To strengthen the emergency healthcare services in Odisha, Majhi on Tuesday flagged off 250 new ambulances under the 108 Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (EMAS) at a programme held at Kalinga Stadium here. To ensure that residents receive emergency medical care promptly, the State government has arranged 428 new ambulances.

In the first phase, 150 ambulances were inaugurated on December 23, 2025, while 250 new ambulances were launched on Tuesday. The ambulances have been procured under the 108-EMAS for Rs 25.77 lakh per vehicle, including branding and registration. The overall project cost for procuring 428 ambulances stands at approximately Rs 111 crore, fully funded by the State government.

The 108 Emergency Medical Ambulance Service, launched in Odisha on March 5, 2013, is currently operating a fleet of 866 ambulances across all 30 districts of the State.

The existing fleet includes 449 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, 411 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, and six boat ambulances, providing free emergency medical services to citizens. An additional 500 dedicated ambulances, ‘Janani Express’, are being provided specifically for pregnant women and sick children. These ambulance services serve as a lifeline for the people of the State.

The Chief Minister also noted that steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted ambulance services from all blocks to District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) and from DHHs to SCB Medical and Hospital in Cuttack.

The Chief Minister also announced that ambulance services will also be made available at the Airstrips, such as Rourkela and Jaipur, through the B-MAAN scheme. Currently, five Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances have been deployed at various airports across the State, and two ALS ambulances have been stationed at the Cancer Hospital in Jharsuguda.

At present, more than 5,000 patients are transported daily to government health facilities through the 108-EMAS and Janani Express services. The phased induction of new ambulances aims to replace ageing vehicles, improve response time, and further strengthen the State’s emergency healthcare delivery system.