CM Rekha announces youth special bus for Delhi University

New Delhi: In a major push toward educational reform and student welfare, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the newly built academic block of the Social Centre School in Maurice Nagar, affiliated with Delhi University. The occasion was marked by another significant announcement — the return of the once-popular 'U-Special' bus service, set to be reintroduced with modern upgrades for the city’s student population.

The chief minister said the long-discontinued service, which once served as a reliable mode of transport for college students, would now be reimagined with features such as air conditioning, LED lighting, and music systems. The aim is to offer students a safer, more comfortable, and dignified commute across the capital.

Also unveiled during the event was a plan for deeper collaboration between Delhi University and government-run schools. Gupta proposed that selected schools be adopted by the university, allowing professors and students to regularly mentor schoolchildren. She encouraged university students to act as “elder siblings” to those from underprivileged backgrounds, helping them overcome academic and social barriers.

The chief minister praised the transformation of the Social Centre School, originally established in 1947 with a mission of social service. Today, it stands as a modern, four-storey institution with 21 smart classrooms and updated facilities. The school has now been granted formal recognition to offer education up to Class 12 -a step that Gupta called “critical to expanding equitable access to quality learning.”

She addressed a common public perception that remains a challenge in education policy. While many parents eagerly send their children to government colleges and universities, there’s often hesitation when it comes to government schools. According to Gupta, this mindset stems from outdated assumptions about quality, which her administration is working to change.

“Our government schools are undergoing a transformation,” she said. “We’re not just improving buildings — we’re raising standards to the point that parents will choose government schools over private ones without hesitation.”

The event was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, local MLAs, senior education officials, and a large number of students and teachers. The chief minister closed her speech by reiterating her government’s long-term commitment to educational equity, stating, “We are building a future of excellence in education and in opportunity.”

Apart from this, the revival of the ‘U-Special’ bus service brings back a key part of Delhi’s public transport history. Introduced in the early 1970s by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), these student-only buses offered a convenient and low-cost commute to major university campuses across the city, especially Delhi University’s North and South Campuses.