CM Stalin questions AIADMK's credibility in demanding NEET abolition with BJP as partner

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on Monday questioned the AIADMK’s credibility in demanding the abolition of NEET while simultaneously having an alliance with the BJP.

Speaking during a debate, CM Stalin said, “Opposition leader Palaniswami, who declared just two months ago that he would not ally with the BJP in 2026 or even 2031, is now doing a dramatic U-turn. Who is he trying to fool?”

The debate on grants for Health and Family Welfare in the Assembly turned acrimonious when Minister Sivasankar accused the AIADMK of facilitating NEET’s introduction, comparing it to a "bakery dealing" in the style of a Vadivelu comedy. This sparked loud protests from AIADMK members.

Palaniswami countered that NEET was introduced during the Congress-DMK rule. To this, CM Stalin retorted: “Now that you have a chance to correct the mistake, do you have the credibility to demand NEET’s abolition at the same time having an alliance with the BJP?”

CM Stalin also clarified that while the DMK had pledged to abolish NEET, it had not formed the central government with its allies. Palaniswami shot back, saying, “We didn’t come to power by cheating the people.”

The argument escalated with CM Stalin repeatedly questioning AIADMK’s alliance moves and whether they had the moral ground to seek NEET’s removal.

Palaniswami defended the move, stating, “What’s wrong in forming an alliance? The DMK has done it too, and much earlier.”

After walking out of the Assembly, Palaniswami addressed the media outside, claiming CM Stalin's remarks were misleading. “NEET was brought in during the Congress-DMK regime. It was not the AIADMK,” he said.

He added that his party had tried to stop NEET’s implementation but was overruled by the courts. “We went to court against NEET, and it was only due to the verdict that it was implemented during our tenure.”

He also highlighted that the DMK had promised to scrap NEET in its 2021 election manifesto but failed to deliver.

Criticising the DMK’s previous alliance with the BJP, Palaniswami accused CM Stalin of hypocrisy.

“When we join hands with the BJP, it’s wrong. But when the DMK did the same, it was fine?” he asked.

He cited a 1996 Murasoli article by former Chief Minister Karunanidhi in which the DMK leader wrote about efforts to counter false propaganda against the BJP among minorities.

Palaniswami accused the DMK of double standards and attempting to confuse the public.

“The DMK is creating fear and confusion. During Income Tax raids at Anna Arivalayam, they were still negotiating with the BJP,” he alleged.

He concluded that CM Stalin’s expressions in the Assembly reflected the DMK’s anxiety. “We will forge alliances to win the 2026 elections. Everyone does that. But Stalin’s nervousness shows he fears defeat,” he said.