CM Stalin to reach Karur for DMK's 'Mupperum Vizha' festival

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will reach Karur on Wednesday to take part in the party's grand Mupperum Vizha (Triple Festival), which marks the birth anniversary of party founder C.N. Annadurai, the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar and the founding day of the DMK.

The celebrations are being held at Kodangipatti in Karur, where CM Stalin is scheduled to deliver a special address.

The Chief Minister has reached Tiruchirappalli. He will head to Tiruchi Central Bus Stand to pay floral tributes at the statue of Periyar on his 147th birth anniversary before proceeding by road to Karur for the main festival.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan will preside over the celebrations, which will feature the presentation of several prestigious awards.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will be conferred with the Periyar Award, while the Anna Award will go to former Palayamkottai municipal chairperson Seetharaman.

Former MLA Ramachandran will receive the Kalaignar Award, the late Kulithalai Sivaramanu will be honoured with the Bharathidasan Award, and former MLA Maruthur Ramalingam will be recognised with the Perasiyar Award.

The M.K. Stalin Award will be given to former minister Pongalur Palanisamy, and senior journalist Panneer Selvan will receive the Murasoli Selvam Award.

The venue has been designed like a fortress, with seating capacity for one lakh people.

Portraits of Chief Minister Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin dominate the stage, while banners showcasing the achievements of the Tamil Nadu government line the sides of the venue.

Across Karur, welcome arches, party flags, and decorative banners create a festive atmosphere ahead of the gathering. With ministers, MLAs, party executives, and thousands of cadres expected to attend, the DMK's Mupperum Vizha is poised to be a massive show of strength, turning Karur into a citywide celebration.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.



