CM Vijayan faces protest during Kozhikode market inauguration, slams Oppn

Kozhikode: Tension flared in Kerala's Kozhikode on Tuesday as protests by traders, workers, and opposition party members opposing the relocation of the Palayam Market to Kalluthankadavu turned violent.

The confrontation broke out just before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s scheduled inauguration of the new market complex.

Those opposing this shifting, including traders, unions and workers aligned to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), came under attack from Chiefr Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when he spoke before handing over the keys to the new shops in the market.

Amid the protest, CM Vijayan said it was strange that one had to see a lot of drama. “Fail to understand why some section of the people do not see the good things. The good things are just not being appreciated for vested interests by one section. It’s now become a reality that the Congress-led UDF is not going to improve, but they should not forget that the people are observing everything,” he said.

The clash, which erupted between supporters and opponents of the move, led to a brief scuffle and police intervention.

Traders opposing the shifting accused the Kozhikode Corporation of moving ahead with the project without proper consultation, while those backing the relocation argued it was necessary to decongest the city centre and modernise infrastructure.

The Corporation has been planning the relocation for nearly a decade, citing the need to improve facilities and address chronic traffic congestion in the Palayam area.

Traders argue that the new site at Kalluthankadavu, located farther from the central bus stand, will cause them to lose regular customers who rely on convenient access for daily purchases.

“The rents and advance deposits for shops in the new complex are prohibitively high, making it unaffordable for small vendors. The amenities are also poor which include lack of ventilation, and the risk of flooding in the new structure,” said a group of protesters.

Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan has alleged that the civic body has a “hidden agenda” to redevelop the Palayam site into a township through a deal with a private corporate firm.

But the Corporation, however, has rejected these claims when Deputy Mayor C.P. Moinkutty said opponents were “misinforming the public” and exaggerating the scale of the old market and said talks will continue with the protesters.

CM Vijayan left the venue immediately after officially inaugurating the new market.

Since the protests are going on, the police have been maintaining vigil at the market.