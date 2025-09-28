CM Yogi Adityanath worships Maa Pateshwari, prays for UP's prosperity

Lucknow, September 28: Chief Minister and Gorakhpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath reached Balrampur on Saturday for a two-day visit, where he stayed overnight at the revered Maa Pateshwari Temple. He also reviewed arrangements at the ongoing Navratri fair.

On Sunday morning, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Shaktipeeth Maa Pateshwari Temple in Tulsipur. Performing the aarti, he sought the Goddess’s blessings for the happiness, health, and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh and the nation.

After worship, Yogi Adityanath visited the temple's cowshed, where he fed the cows jaggery and fodder. He also inspected facilities at the temple complex.

The Chief Minister warmly greeted devotees present at the temple. He interacted with the children, inquiring about their studies and well-being, and encouraged them to work hard, often gifting them chocolates as a token of affection.

Temple Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi and Mahant Ravindra Das of Gorakhpur’s Kalibari Temple were also present on the occasion.