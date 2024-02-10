Coimbatore car blast: NIA raids in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai

Chennai: Special teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi from Saturday morning in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case.

The Coimbatore car bomb blast took place near Sangameswar temple, Ukkadam, on the eve of Deepavali on October 22, 2023, in which a suicide bomber, Jameesha Mubeen (27), was killed.

Jameesha Mubin is reportedly inspired by ISIS and many of his friends who had allegedly conspired with Mubeen were also arrested.

The NIA team conducted raids at the residences of Nasser -- son of a DMK functionary -- in Pothanur, and Rehman, an AC Mechanic, in Al-Ameen Colony.

The local police provided security to the NIA teams at all the locations in Coimbatore.

It may be noted that the NIA had taken over the investigation of the case, which was initially registered by the Ukkadam Police.

The NIA team conducted searches at the residence of a functionary of Wahdat E Islami Hind on Kazimar Street in Madurai.

Four NIA sleuths are searching the house on Kazimare Street and investigation is on to find out if the functionary was, in any way, connected to the blast.

Police personnel were deployed at the location to prevent any untoward incident.

According to police sources, the NIA officers are also are searching the residence of Ashraf Ali, who runs an electrical shop, in Kooni Bazaar in Tiruchi.

Another team of NIA officials went to East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi to search the house of Abdul Rasool. Local police officers told IANS that as the house was locked, the officials had to leave the place.

