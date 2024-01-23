Cold day conditions to continue over North India for next two days: IMD

New Delhi: As North India continues to reel under chilling weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that “cold day to severe cold day” conditions are likely to continue in the region during the next two days and will decrease in intensity thereafter.

The IMD also warned that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next five days.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that “minimum temperatures” are in the range of 3-5 degree Celsius over some parts of east Uttar Pradesh and northwest Uttar Pradesh, 6-10 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

“These are below normal by 3-5 degree Celsius over parts of Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh and normal over rest parts of north India. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 1.5 degree Celsius was reported at Meerut (west Uttar Pradesh),” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, in some parts on Thursday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets on Friday and Saturday.

Similar conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan on Tuesday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets on Wednesday. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bihar on Tuesday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets for subsequent four days,” said the IMD.

The IMD said that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan during Tuesday and Thursday and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said the IMD.