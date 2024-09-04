Collectors, SPs asked to identify Bangla infiltrators: CM

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked collectors and superintendents of police in all districts to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday. In a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Bhaskar Madhei, Majhi said a direction has been issued to form committees comprising officers of tehslis, blocks and police stations to identify the infiltrators in various places, especially Kendrapara district, where the majority of the “illegal entrants” reportedly live.

In another statement to the Assembly, the Chief Minister said a total of 3,740 Bangladeshi infiltrators were living in the State illegally till the year 2021.Of them, 1,649 live in Kendrapara district, followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, 106 in Nabarangpur, 17 in Bhubaneswar in Khurda district and two persons in Bargarh district, he said.

The proposal to send them back to their country is under consideration of the government, Majhi informed the Assembly.In the backdrop of Bangladesh’s recent political upheaval, security measures have been tightened in Odisha to prevent infiltration from that country.

The maritime boundary area is closely monitored by conducting patrolling at regular intervals, Majhi said while replying to a query from BJD legislator Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantaray.The Chief Minister said staff of the maritime police stations along with the officials of the Coast Guard and Fisheries department are keeping a close watch on the sea.

The National Population Register Card Reader machine, provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is being used to identify Indian and foreign nationals, he said. Apart from this, SPs of all coastal districts in Odisha have been instructed to be vigilant and patrol the waterways to prevent Bangladeshi infiltrators.The Chief Minister said the State intelligence wing has also instructed its officials to remain in touch with the fishermenassociations and trawler owners’ bodies to collect information about infiltrators.

A total of 18 marine police stations are functioning in the State and 15 high-speed interceptor boats have been provided to the police under a Central scheme, he pointed out.Majhi said cars and two-wheelers along with modern equipment have also been provided for patrolling in the coastal areas.Each marine police station has been asked to conduct patrolling for at least 1,800 hours in the sea in a year. In 2023, each marine police station conducted sea patrolling for over 2,395 hours, he said.