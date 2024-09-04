Live
- Bengal Minister at ED office in school job case
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
Just In
Collectors, SPs asked to identify Bangla infiltrators: CM
The Odisha government has asked collectors and superintendents of police in all districts to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked collectors and superintendents of police in all districts to identify Bangladeshi infiltrators, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday. In a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Bhaskar Madhei, Majhi said a direction has been issued to form committees comprising officers of tehslis, blocks and police stations to identify the infiltrators in various places, especially Kendrapara district, where the majority of the “illegal entrants” reportedly live.
In another statement to the Assembly, the Chief Minister said a total of 3,740 Bangladeshi infiltrators were living in the State illegally till the year 2021.Of them, 1,649 live in Kendrapara district, followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, 106 in Nabarangpur, 17 in Bhubaneswar in Khurda district and two persons in Bargarh district, he said.
The proposal to send them back to their country is under consideration of the government, Majhi informed the Assembly.In the backdrop of Bangladesh’s recent political upheaval, security measures have been tightened in Odisha to prevent infiltration from that country.
The maritime boundary area is closely monitored by conducting patrolling at regular intervals, Majhi said while replying to a query from BJD legislator Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantaray.The Chief Minister said staff of the maritime police stations along with the officials of the Coast Guard and Fisheries department are keeping a close watch on the sea.
The National Population Register Card Reader machine, provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is being used to identify Indian and foreign nationals, he said. Apart from this, SPs of all coastal districts in Odisha have been instructed to be vigilant and patrol the waterways to prevent Bangladeshi infiltrators.The Chief Minister said the State intelligence wing has also instructed its officials to remain in touch with the fishermenassociations and trawler owners’ bodies to collect information about infiltrators.
A total of 18 marine police stations are functioning in the State and 15 high-speed interceptor boats have been provided to the police under a Central scheme, he pointed out.Majhi said cars and two-wheelers along with modern equipment have also been provided for patrolling in the coastal areas.Each marine police station has been asked to conduct patrolling for at least 1,800 hours in the sea in a year. In 2023, each marine police station conducted sea patrolling for over 2,395 hours, he said.