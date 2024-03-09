Committed to fill 30 lakh Central govt jobs if voted to power: Goa Congress

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Patkaron Saturday said that his party is committed to fill 30 lakh permanent government jobs for youth across the country if they are voted back to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Patkar, while addressing a press conference, alleged that in the last two terms of the BJP government, they failed to create employment.

He said that in the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after reaching the tribal-dominated Banswara region promised 30 lakh permanent government jobs for youth.

“Our Party is committed to help the unemployed youths by filling the vacant posts in various departments of government, which BJP has failed. There are 10 lakh sanctioned posts that are vacant in Central ministries and departments,” Patkar said.

He said that once Congress comes in power, his party will give priority to fill vacant posts, launch one-year apprenticeships with a private or a public sector company, prevent paper leaks, create a Rs 5,000 crore corpus for start-ups, and work for the welfare of gig workers.

Patkar said that Congress has also guaranteed a new Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one-year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25.

“We will ensure that they get Rs 1 lakh a year, which could be around Rs 8,500 per month. With this every qualifying person will get placement,” Patkar said.

“Congress will create Rs 5,000 crore corpus, with allotments spread across all districts of the country for a period of five years. Youth below the age of 40 years can avail start-up funding for their business enterprises in any sector,” he said.