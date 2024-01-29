Commuters urged to avoid certain routes ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk

New Delhi: In view of the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday urged commuters to avoid certain routes including Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, areas beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout among others due to restrictions.

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

According to police, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Monday, with Vijay Chowk being closed to traffic.

“Rafi Marg, from Sunehri Masjid roundabout to Krishi Bhawan roundabout, Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, areas beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout, and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk will witness restrictions on traffic,” said a senior traffic cop.

Kartavya Path, located between Vijay Chowk and 'C' hexagon, will also experience limited traffic.

“Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madrasa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road,” said the official.

To accommodate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and prevent traffic congestion around the ceremony venues and India Gate, buses will follow diverted routes from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Monday.

“For those coming to witness the illumination at Vijay Chowk after 7 p.m., parking will be available between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon, according to the advisory,” said the official.

The official further said that the public and motorists are urged to exercise patience, adhere to traffic regulations and road etiquette, and follow the instructions of traffic personnel stationed at intersections.

“It is recommended to plan journeys in advance to minimise inconvenience and stay informed through the traffic police's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” said the official.