Complaint filed against 26 parties for using the name of I.N.D.I.A.

New Delhi: The Opposition leaders Yesterday gathered in Bengaluru to express solidarity against the NDA government at the Centre. During this meeting 26 opposition parties named their alliance as "I.N.D.I.A". A complaint has been filed at Delhi's Barakhamba police station against 26 parties for using the name 'India'. According to the suit, keeping the term #INDIA is a breach of the Emblem Act 2022. Under this statute, no one can use the name 'India' for personal interest; beacuse it may hurt people's sentiments.

The names of all 26 opposition parties present at the Bengaluru meeting were listed in the complaint. The opposition coalition has been named I.N.D.I.A. It stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.After naming the coalition I.N.D.I.A , the tagline remains Jeetega Bharat (India will win). Its aim is to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The complaint was lodged under Section 2(c) of the Emblems Act, which defines "name" to encompass any abbreviation of a name.Section 5 of the Emblems Act provides for a punishment with a fine of ₹500 to be imposed on any person who is found to be contravening provisions of Section 3 of the Emblems Act. It is also said that 26 parties breached the law by referring to the coalition asI.N.D.I.A. As a result, they should face punishment under Section 5 of the Act.

The complainant, Dr. Avinish Mishra, expressed his disappointment with the alliance's name and urged to take appropriate action against the 26 parties since the usage of the term 'INDIA' for inappropriate personation during elections may hurt the feelings of the people.

A Police complaint registered at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi, against 26 Opposition parties "for improper use of the name of INDIA and use of the said name for the undue influence and personation at elections."



