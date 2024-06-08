Comprehensive safety check in Vadodara following Rajkot game zone tragedy

Vadodara: In response to the tragic incident at the Rajkot game zone, where 27 lives were lost, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has ramped up safety inspections across the city, focusing on fire safety and engineering compliance.

Over the past 24 hours, 14 teams, including six from the fire department, have conducted thorough checks across various zones.

"Significant actions have been taken following these inspections. The New Technical Building and the Library at SSG Hospital have received official notices regarding safety violations. Additionally, the Madar Market has been sealed for failing to meet multiple safety standards," sources said.

"In the North Zone, notable establishments like Victory Building, Kunal Solicitors, and Verma Gas Pvt Ltd were among the nine places inspected, all of which have been issued notices for non-compliance. In the West Zone, out of six units inspected, two received notices, and four properties including Pushpam Hospital and Mahi Beauty Parlour were sealed," the sources added.

Early notices brought about stringent actions in the South Zone, with Vithalesh Hospital and Madhan Timber Mart being sealed for safety breaches. Overall, the municipality issued notices to 11 institutions and sealed six units during this extensive safety crackdown.

Furthermore, a dedicated fire department team inspected 20 locations, resulting in B-10 notices being sent to various establishments, including malls, hospitals, hotels, and educational institutions across the city.