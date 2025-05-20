Condition of UP govt schools pathetic, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of government-run primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, calling the situation “very pathetic”.

She warned that if it continues, it will threaten the educational future of marginalised communities.

Citing official enrolment figures, Mayawati pointed to a significant drop in the number of students attending primary and upper primary schools in the state. “In the academic year 2023-24, there were 1.74 crore students enrolled in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. However, in 2024-25, this number has fallen to just 1.52 crore -- a sharp decline of nearly 22 lakh students,” she wrote in a post on X.

Describing this trend as “serious and worrying,” the BSP supremo said the government must recognise the importance of basic education and take urgent corrective measures. “The poor condition of the government school system shows the lack of proper attention towards the educational needs of the underprivileged. The government must act to improve infrastructure and learning standards in schools,” she added.

Mayawati also criticised the state government for its approach toward private madrasas, especially those operating under low-cost models in rural and minority-dominated areas.

“Instead of providing support, the government is targeting these madrasas by labeling them illegal and trying to shut them down. This is unnecessary, unjust, and further weakens access to basic education for the poor,” she said, urging the administration to adopt a more constructive stance.

She reiterated that while government schools across many Indian states are in poor shape, the situation is especially alarming in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“This neglect directly hampers the development of poor Bahujan families and casts a shadow on the future of their children,” she said.

“Rather than shutting schools down, the government should prioritise strengthening school education and offer appropriate incentives to encourage attendance,” she added.

Mayawati’s remarks came at a time when she is actively working to reclaim her party’s lost political ground.

With an eye on the upcoming elections, she recently reappointed her nephew Akash Anand as the BSP’s national coordinator -- a move seen as an attempt to reconnect with the Bahujan youth.