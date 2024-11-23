Confident of victory in Maha, J'khand polls, says BJP leader on trends

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Zafar Islam expressed confidence on Saturday regarding the party's performance in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

He highlighted the BJP-led alliances' strong showing in early trends and predicted decisive victories in both states, attributing the success to the party's leadership and the "blessings of the people".

Speaking to IANS about the Maharashtra elections results, Zafar Islam stated, “The trends are exactly as we expected. We had said from the beginning that the BJP and Mahayuti together would score a double century. BJP alone has crossed a century, and we are confident that as the day progresses, we will approach the 200 mark with a massive majority, thanks to the people’s blessings and our leadership.”

The BJP, in alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, is aiming for a dominant win in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is seeking to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

On Jharkhand, the BJP spokesperson remarked, “We are very comfortable in Jharkhand. The half-century mark we have consistently mentioned is well within reach as early trends show. I believe we will win with a big majority, and the NDA will secure more than 50 seats.”

Responding to allegations of EVM manipulation raised by opposition parties in Jharkhand, he countered, “Whenever they lose, they blame the EVMs. The fact is, we are connected to the citizens, and we win because of their trust and blessings. We have full faith in our leadership.”

The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand began at 8 a.m. A minimum of 41 seats is required to form the government in the state.

In 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance led by Hemant Soren won 47 seats to form the government. This year, the contest is chiefly between the NDA and INDIA bloc.



