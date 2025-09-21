Live
Cong attacks Modi as 'weak PM'
New Delhi: After the US imposed a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, the Congress on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a "weak PM" whose preference for "strategic silence" and "loud optics" has become a liability for India. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said that foreign policy is about safeguarding India's national interests and keeping "India First" and not holding "events".
