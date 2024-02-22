Cong claims I-T dept withdrew Rs 65 cr from party accounts

New Delhi: Congress treasurer Ajay Maken on Wednesday said the Income Tax department has undemocratically withdrawn Rs 65 crore from party’s accounts with different banks while the issue of the Congress paying income tax is sub judice. “Is it common for all national political parties to pay Income Tax? No. Does the BJP pay Income Tax? No. Why then is the Congress Party facing an unprecedented demand of Rs 210 crores? During today’s ITAT proceedings, we presented our case.

The hearing is set to continue tomorrow. The funds in question were raised through grassroots efforts, including crowdfunding and membership drives by the IYC and NSUI. This situation raises a crucial question about the state of democracy. Is it under threat?” Ajay Maken wrote on Twitter sharing details of how much amount has been withdrawn by the Income Tax department from New Delhi’s Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank. Maken said what the Income Tax department did on Tuesday evening is undemocratic and a threat to the country’s multi-party system.

He said while Rs 60.25 crore has been taken out in the form of demand drafts from Congress’ three bank accounts, a sum of Rs 5 crore has been withdrawn from the accounts of the Indian Youth Congress.

Maken said while the sum of Rs 17.65 crore has been taken from the Bank of Baroda, K G Marg, Connaught Place branch; Rs 41.85 crore from Union Bank of India, Connaught Place branch; and another Rs 74.62 lakh from the Punjab National Bank account of the Congress party, totalling Rs 60.25 crore.

This allegation of the Income Tax department withdrawing money from banks came after Congress’ main bank accounts were frozen on February 16 over an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore. An I-T appellate tribunal later allowed the main account to function pending the hearing scheduled on Thursday.