Congress Accuses J&K Administration Of Sabotaging Priyanka Gandhi's Rally
- The Congress party alleges that the Jammu and Kashmir administration hindered Priyanka Gandhi's campaign by failing to facilitate her helicopter landing in Kathua.
- Gandhi criticizes BJP's governance in her Bishnah rally.
The Congress party has leveled serious accusations against the Jammu and Kashmir administration, claiming it deliberately impeded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's election campaign. The controversy arose when Gandhi's helicopter was unable to land in Kathua district's Billawar constituency, where she was scheduled to address a rally.
Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC), expressed outrage over the incident, demanding an inquiry and urging the Election Commission to investigate. He alleged that the administration had set up a landing spot over 35 kilometers away from the rally location in an isolated area, effectively "sabotaging" the event.
This setback followed a similar incident involving Rahul Gandhi, whose chopper developed technical issues, preventing him from attending rallies in Chhamb and Ramgarh constituencies.
Despite these challenges, Priyanka Gandhi managed to address a rally in Bishnah, where she launched a scathing attack on the BJP's governance in Jammu and Kashmir. She criticized the party's "Naya Kashmir" slogan, asserting that the region has faced "unprecedented crises" under BJP administration over the past decade.
In her address, Gandhi promised to restore J&K's statehood, revive the 'Darbar Move' practice, protect local jobs and land rights, and end smart meter installations. She also committed to waiving pending power tariff bills for domestic connections and resuming the rehabilitation process for Kashmiri Pandits.
Gandhi accused the BJP of treating Jammu and Kashmir as a political tool and criticized the Lieutenant Governor for ruling "like a dictator." She highlighted increased terrorism, with 683 attacks resulting in 430 casualties, and expressed concern over the exploitation of local resources by outsiders.
This incident has intensified the political debate in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Congress party alleging deliberate obstruction of their campaign efforts by the administration. As the election approaches, these accusations are likely to further heat up the political climate in the region.