Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit

New Delhi: On the day former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is campaigning for the party in Mizoram, the grand old party party of Monday announced 39 candidates for the 40 member assembly.

The list was announced days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) here, which was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and many party leaders.

The party has fielded state unit chief Lalsawta from Aizawl West III ST seat, sitting party MLAs Lalrindika Ralte, Zodintluanga Ralte, Nihar Kanti Chakma, C Ngunlianchunga have been fielded from their assembly seats.

The party has not named its fifth sitting MLA K. T. Rokhaw from Palak ST assembly seat.

The party has replaced Rokhaw with IP Junior from the assembly seat.

Voting for Mizoram will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday kicked off the campaign in the state with a padyatra.

He is on two day visit to the mountainous state, where the Congress ruled till 2018.