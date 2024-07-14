Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, and a letter regarding this decision has been sent to Speaker Om Birla.



Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla to inform him about the appointments of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, as stated by AICC General Secretary for Organization K C Venugopal on X.

Gogoi will serve as the party's deputy leader in the Lower House, while Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala, will be the party's chief whip.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will act as the party’s whips in the Lok Sabha.

Previously, the party appointed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition, and he subsequently assumed the position.

"Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will vigorously advocate for the people's causes in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal said.