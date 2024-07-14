Live
- 5th T20I: Mukesh, Riyan come in as Zimbabwe win toss and elect to bowl first against India
- One dead, two missing in floods in Philippines
- Markets at uncomfortable levels – Book profits
- Amid row, Assam's Tinsukia promises to reinstall Mahatma statue
- Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Visits Injured Constable at Seven Hills Hospital
- Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha
- Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Reopened After 46 Years
- PM Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt on Former US President Donald Trump
- DJ Abhay Deol spins the console at Kolkata gig: ‘A place ain’t lit till the people ain’t dancin’
- Manipur: CRPF trooper killed, 3 cops injured after militants ambush joint patrol party
Just In
Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha
Congress' Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi informed Speaker Om Birla about this and other key appointments, including Kodikunnil Suresh as chief whip, and Manickam Tagore and Mohammad Jawed as party whips.
Congress' Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, and a letter regarding this decision has been sent to Speaker Om Birla.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla to inform him about the appointments of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, as stated by AICC General Secretary for Organization K C Venugopal on X.
Gogoi will serve as the party's deputy leader in the Lower House, while Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala, will be the party's chief whip.
Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will act as the party’s whips in the Lok Sabha.
Previously, the party appointed Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition, and he subsequently assumed the position.
"Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will vigorously advocate for the people's causes in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal said.