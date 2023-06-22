Congress believes in Hinduism more than BJP- Gehlot

"We will not allow BJP to make Hindutva their agenda in Rajasthan," he said, adding that in the state all religions, castes and classes will do politics together.



"Congress has more faith in Hinduism than the BJP. There are many in the saffron party who have no connection with the Hindu religion at all. They have become Hindus just to do politics over building Ram temple. Slowly, their secrets are being revealed," said Gehlot during a tour of cyclone affected Pali-Jalore districts on Wednesday.

While interacting with the media in Jalore, Gehlot said that his party has gone out of its way to serve the cows. "We were the first to create the Directorate of Cows and also gave grants, but did not seek votes in its name. Despite doing precious little for the cows, the BJP unabashedly demands votes in the name of 'Gaumata ", he added.