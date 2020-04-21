Congress demands 7,500 cash transfer to Jan Dhan accounts

New Delhi: The Consultative committee of the Congress on Covid headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh met on Monday and has demanded Rs 7500 cash transfer to all Jan Dhan and pension accounts of widows, disabled and old age persons.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh who is a member of the committee, addressing a press conference, said that, "the committee will give the recommendation on the MSME and agriculture sector in a day or two and government has no dearth of money so they should transfer cash immediately."

The former minister said that we will give constructive suggestions to the government and hope it will take it positively. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also advocated constructive support to the government in his last press conference.

The consultative committee deliberated on issues ranging from MSME and Agriculture sectors which are facing the brunt of the lockdown due to covid-19 pandemic.

"The MSME is the biggest generator of employment after agriculture. We will be giving our suggestions in priority sectors," said Jairam Ramesh.

But the party did not reveal the scale of recommendations and said will be meeting every two days to give its suggestions to the government. The party also said that the government did not act on time while dealing with the crisis and was busy in toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh. The party said the government only woke up on March 23 but this is no time to play politics.

The Congress said that the government must find the funds to transfer Rs 7500 direct as cash transfer.

Rahul Gandhi had also said that this is the time to work together and this is not a time to fight with the government but give constructive suggestions.

While he said he differed with the Prime Minister but "I don't want to get involved in Tu Tu Main Main (blame game) as country is fighting a tough battle against the virus and we will only be successful to contain the virus when everybody works together.