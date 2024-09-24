Congress family is intact, Khattar should worry about himself: Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi: Amid murmurs of fuelling discontent and infighting in the party's Haryana unit, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday sought to take the bull by the horns while addressing questions on speculations of Kumari Selja’s exit from the grand old party.

Randeep Surjewala, when questioned on party infighting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, minced no words in highlighting heavyweights and local leaders’ ambition and desire to stake claim for the Chief Minister’s chair.

“Everyone has his/her ambition. Selja ji, our elder sister, would want to become CM and so would Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Apart from all three of us, any other leader would also be willing to become the next CM. Everything is possible in a democracy,” Surjewala told media persons.

“The final decision rests in the hands of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Whatever decision they take, that will be acceptable to all of us,” he added.

Kumari Selja, Congress MP from Sirsa is said to be miffed with the party's high command over her ‘neglect and disregard’ for the upcoming Assembly polls. She refrained from joining the party's campaign and was also not seen on party platforms, thereby giving a handle to rival parties particularly the BJP to corner it.

The 61-year-old Kumari Selja is a Congress general secretary and prominent Dalit face of the party.

A couple of BJP leaders claimed that the Congress veteran was being insulted and derided within the party because of her Dalit roots while Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar invited her to join the BJP.

Randeep Surjewala also took potshots at the former Haryana CM Khattar over his invitation and said that he should worry about himself rather than meddling in other's affairs.

“I respect Khattar Sahab because of his age and experience. But, he makes childish statements. Selja is a pure Congresswoman and will continue to remain in the party,” Surjewala told scribes.

In a satirical jibe, Surjewala said, “Congress family is intact. Khattar should focus on saving his ministership. He was removed from CM post and is also not being allowed to partake in rallies along with PM Modi, fearing fresh outpouring of public anger.”