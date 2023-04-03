Congress Files: BJP launches video campaign against GOP over corruption

New Delhi: The ruling BJP on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress with a video series which alleges rampant corruption under the UPA government.

The party posted the first episode of the video series called "Congress Files" on its official Twitter handle, alleging that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government's involvement in various scams, including 2G case, coal scam and Commonwealth Games row.

The three-minute video clip, featuring former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, lists the scams worth Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 that allegedly took place during the UPA era.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week accused the Opposition parties of having launched a "Bhrashtaachaari Bachao Andolan".

Modi targeted the Opposition amid 14 parties' move to go to the Supreme Court, alleging misuse of Central agencies. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised in courts. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'," he said



Over the last years, the Opposition has frequently complained about the Central investigative agencies' action against its leaders.

In their petition to the Supreme Court, the Opposition parties, led by Congress, have alleged that agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have only been targeting the political opponents of the BJP.