Congress flays Pragya Thakur for her 'controversial' remark on 'defying' daughters

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has unleashed a blistering rebuke against former BJP parliamentarian Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, whose recent "inflammatory" remarks have set off a firestorm.

Thakur, speaking at an event in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, advocated for "extreme measures" including corporal punishment against daughters who defy family traditions, particularly those venturing into out-of-Hindu households through an undated video (IANS does not confirm it), which went viral since Saturday evening.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra challenged on his X handle, "Pragya ji, will you break the legs of family members of BJP leaders like LK Advani ji, Murli Manohar Joshi ji, Ramlal ji's nieces, Subramanian Swamy ji's daughter, or Shah Nawaz Hussain’s wife, who, by your logic, married 'infidels'? In Bhopal’s recent horrific cases of love jihad and rape, faces of your own clan - Sanghis, ministers, MPs, MLAs - emerge as patrons of the 'fishes' chasing political and financial gain. Who are the 'infidels'? If not legs, will you break the hands of these 'masters' of yours, or are you just verbose?"

Thakur's chilling statement, captured in a viral video (unverified by IANS), declared, "If our daughter disobeys our orders, if she dares to cross the threshold into a 'vidharmi' (out of Hindu) home, no effort should be spared to break her legs. Those who defy our traditions and teachings must face punishment."

She urged parents to wield an iron hand, insisting, "For the sake of your children's well-being, even if you must beat them, do not falter. When parents discipline, it is for a brighter future."

Thakur called for relentless vigilance over "stubborn" daughters, advocating any means - beating, cajoling, or coaxing - to enforce tradition.

"We don't give them up to be cut into pieces or killed," she added, framing her call for violence as protection. This is not Thakur's first brush with controversy. At a Durga Vahini event, a few days ago, she attempted to trigger a spark against non-Hindus selling 'Prasad' outside temples, urging they be beaten and handed to the police. Her rhetoric has long drawn accusations of stoking communal tensions.

The recently surfaced undated video remarks have sparked outrage across political and social spheres, with critics slamming Thakur for endorsing violence and communalism, undermining gender equality and harmony.